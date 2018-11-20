Shanghai center to open

UFC made a major play for the potentially huge Chinese ­market on Tuesday, saying it will invest $13 million to open the world's largest mixed martial arts (MMA) training and development base in Shanghai.



Performance Institute Shanghai will open in mid-2019 and help nurture the next generation of Chinese MMA fighters, the US-based UFC said.



The announcement was made four days ahead of UFC's first event in Beijing - last year Shanghai hosted UFC's maiden fight card on the Chinese mainland.



The new center will be three times the size of UFC's original performance institute in Las Vegas and boast facilities for fighters and fans over two floors.



Top promotions are setting their sights on China, where MMA's rapid growth and the country's ancient martial arts traditions are fueling predictions that it could become the sport's next frontier.

