Panzhihua regatta

Panzhihua in Southwest China's Sichuan Province is set to host a regatta featuring canoes and kayaks from December 2 to 5, organizers announced Tuesday.



The event will feature races of 12 kilometers and 400 meters, with more than 60 racers competing for total prize money of 300,000 yuan ($43,215).



Panzhihua sits at the confluences of the Jinsha and Yalong rivers, which are tributaries of the Yangtze River.



The city's mild winters make the city a hot tourist destination.





