Aussie IPR accusations send mixed signals, not helpful to win China's trust: experts

People visit the Australia pavilion during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 5. Photo: IC



A newspaper report in Australia about China stealing intellectual property rights (IPR) from Australian companies by means of cyber attacks is groundless and full of loopholes, experts said on Tuesday.



The latest accusations against China, following the warming-up of China-Australian relations since Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his visiting Australian counterpart Marise Payne on November 8, represented a mixed Australian gesture toward China, which is not helpful for Australia to win trust from China, experts noted.



The comments followed a report on Tuesday in the Sydney Morning Herald, which claimed that China was using cloud computing services to step up spying on Australian businesses.



The newspaper said China is responsible for directing a surge in cyber attacks on Australian companies in the past year.



"Certain government departments in Australia, like the security department, are very unfriendly toward China because it was very much penetrated by US forces. This is very incompatible with Australia's general policy, which started to warm up relations with China since this August," Zhou Fangyin, a professor with the Guangdong Research Institute for International Strategies, told the Global Times Tuesday.



Geng Shuang, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a press conference on Tuesday that the relevant reports and accusations made by Australia about China's launching cyber attacks against them is "fabricated."



"They are neither professional nor responsible. Those reports and accusations can only play up friction between the two countries, but can't help maintain the common security of cyber space," Geng said.



The report cited an Australian government source as describing China's cyber attacks as an effort to steal Australia's IPR. It also said that by stealing IPR, China could shorten its own research and development process and potentially give Chinese companies a market edge.



Xiang Ligang, chief executive of Chinese telecoms industry news website cctime.com, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the Australian newspaper provided no specific details, such as what Australian companies' computer systems had allegedly been affected by Chinese hackers and what information had been taken.



Experts have also questioned why China should invest money and time in stealing technology from Australia, which is better-known for its natural resources.



"Is Australia a country with particularly advanced technologies that China can't develop by itself or obtain via methods other than stealing? I doubt it," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



He also said that the Chinese government acted in recent years to strengthen IPR protection.



Australia has taken repeated measures in recent months against China. For example, in August, Australia banned Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from building Australia's 5G wireless network.



Australia is "following the US in its stance on China, exerting pressure on China's manufacturing upgrading and high-tech development," Bai said.



Xiang also noted that Australia might be nervous about the fact that China is having closer friendships with many Pacific island countries, with increasing financial aid. "Australia might worry that its influence over those countries will wane with rising financial support provided by China."



"For example, Australia's ban on Huawei and ZTE products will add costs for local mobile carriers and consumers," Xiang said.



According to Zhou, Australia has started to realize the significance of the Chinese market to them, whether in terms of tourism, education, or trade as Australia's exports to China account for almost one third of their entire exports volume.



Customs data showed that China's imports from Australia surged by 12 percent on a yearly basis in the first ten months this year.