JD Finance uses AI to improve pig-feeding process, lower costs

JD Finance cutting-edge technologies applied in pig-feeding process Photo: Courtesy of JD Finance

Chinese digital company JD Finance, a spinoff from China's e-commerce giant JD.com Inc, unveiled on Tuesday its new solutions for the upgrading of the pig-breeding industry by using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).With the help of fully applied AI, IoT, robots and edge computing to digitalize traditional agriculture practices, the solutions have been introduced to the pig-breeding industry.This will decrease costs by between 30 and 50 percent, reduce the amount of fodder required by up to 10 percent and shorten the slaughter time to five to eight days, according to JD Finance.As a result, the solution has effectively lowered costs in the pig-breeding industry by up to 50 billion yuan ($7.2 billion).Also, the new solution showcases how technologies could be disruptive to traditional industries. For instance, if a pig has an abnormal diet, a facial recognition algorithm can quickly identify it and connect with its growth information, immune information, real-time body condition, which will help accurately control feeding process, according to the company.JD.com Inc agreed to sell its finance arm for 14.3 billion yuan in cash, part of a deal to spin off the fast-growing division and create a strong rival to billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial, Bloomberg reported in March 2017.