Sangang buys steel capacity in Xinjiang with eye toward bolstering output

By Reuters - Global Times Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2018/11/20 22:58:41





China's government-backed Fujian Sangang Group purchased iron- and steel-making capacity from a bankrupt plant in Northwest China, the company said on Monday, allowing the company to expand its own capacity later.The purchase is part of a growing trend of swapping steel capacity among the country's regions to foster consolidation in the industry and reduce the concentration of factories, which will lower air pollution in China's industrial heartlands.Fujian Sangang will pay 1.81 billion yuan ($260.71 million) for 1.22 million tons of iron capacity and 1.35 million tons of steel capacity at a plant owned by Laiwu Steel Co in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the company said. Laiwu is a subsidiary of State-owned Shandong Iron and Steel Group.Sangang won the facilities, which are under bankruptcy proceedings, in an auction at a local government-backed property right exchange center. The capacity had a floor price of 640 million yuan."[The capacity purchase] is necessary and feasible. It will benefit the future production and operation of the company and lay a firm foundation for the company's long-term growth," said Sangang Minguang in response to investor inquiries on a website run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.The Laiwu capacity is located more than 5,000 kilometers from Sangang's headquarters in East China's Fujian Province.The deal reflects the rising trend of cross-region steel capacity trade in the world's top steel producer. China has tried to reform its steel sector by reducing excess and outdated capacity while banning new capacity in some areas.Xinjiang has also been discouraged from adding new capacity, but Fujian is exempt from the restriction.Sangang said it is still studying how it will use the Laiwu capacity. It currently has 11 million tons of steel production capacity at four plants.