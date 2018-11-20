Disney-Fox gets approval

Walt Disney Co on Monday received unconditional approval from China for its deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets, clearing one of the last major hurdles for the deal to go through.



Disney agreed to purchase Fox's film and TV assets for $71.3 billion and received approval from the European Commission earlier this month, subject to certain conditions.



The Fox assets being acquired include a cable group with FX Networks, National Geographic and 300-plus international channels, plus Fox's stake in Hulu.



The deal would expand Disney's portfolio of some of the world's most popular characters, uniting Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker and Marvel superheroes with Fox's X-Men, Avatar and The Simpsons franchises.



Disney owns ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel Studios and "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm.

