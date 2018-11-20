New uranium enrichment centrifuges go commercial

China's domestic uranium enrichment centrifuges can now be applied to large-scale commercial use after a demonstration project of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) passed national approval on Monday.



With independent intellectual property rights, CNNC successfully completed the project of new-generation uranium enrichment centrifuges for commercial use, the CNNC said on its official WeChat account on Monday.



The project will "play a crucial role in protecting national energy safety and upgrading domestic nuclear power."



It shows that China's uranium enrichment centrifuges have been upgraded and are capable of large-scale applications.



The overall technical level and economic efficiency of uranium enrichment have further improved and reached advanced international levels, the CNNC said.



"The use of uranium enrichment centrifuges is essential to producing nuclear fuel. The project will support domestic nuclear power stations," Li Junli, an expert on nuclear studies at Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



As of November 2017, Chinese mainland has 37 running nuclear power plants, and 19 nuclear power plants were under construction, Economic Information Daily reported.





