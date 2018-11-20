Banks’ bad loan ratio up

China's commercial banks saw a higher non-performing loan (NPL) ratio as of the end of the third quarter, figures from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission showed Monday.



The NPL ratio was 1.87 percent, 0.01 percentage point higher than at the end of the second quarter.



Outstanding bad loans at commercial banks amounted to 2.03 trillion yuan ($292.4 billion) at the end of the third quarter, 75.1 billion yuan more than the previous quarter.



As of the end of the third quarter, Chinese commercial banks held 264 trillion yuan in assets, up 7 percent year-on-year, the regulator said. Meanwhile, commercial lenders' liabilities rose 6.6 percent year-on-year to reach 243 trillion yuan as of the end of the third quarter.





