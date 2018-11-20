CIC plans UK investment

China Investment Corp (CIC), a sovereign wealth fund, is planning to set up a manufacturing investment fund in the UK, Vice President Qi Bin said at Caixin's annual summit on Monday.



CIC will work with HSBC and Charterhouse Capital. The fund will invest in both the traditional manufacturing sector and innovative industries, Qi said.



"We are exploring a manufacturing investment fund in the UK. Recently, have signed a letter of intent," Qi was quoted as saying.



Qi also confirmed the launch of an investment fund along with Goldman Sachs to invest in US manufacturers.





