Suicide bombing in Afghan hotel kills 40, wounds 60 others: official

At least 40 people were confirmed dead and 60 others injured in a suicide attack that hit a luxury hotel and wedding hall named Uranus here on Tuesday, spokesman for Interior Ministry Najib Danesh said.



"A suicide bombing targeted a meeting of clerics in Uranus hotel and wedding hall here this evening killing 40 people and injuring 60 others," Danesh told Xinhua.