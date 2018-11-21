China, Philippines agree to engage in comprehensive, strategic cooperation

China and the Philippines have agreed to elevate their ties into a "comprehensive, strategic cooperation," and agreed to advance the Belt and Road
construction as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met in Manila on Tuesday.
"The president and I both agreed to elevate our relationship into one of comprehensive, strategic cooperation," President Xi said in his speech during a joint press conference with Duterte.
"This vision charts a clear course for China-Philippines relations and sends a strong message to the world that our two countries are partners in seeking common development," he added.
He said China and the Philippines have been good and close neighbors for thousands of years and their relationship has been defined by equality, mutual assistance, and common destiny.
Xi said China and the Philippines "will remain committed to this relationship and work hard to make it even stronger."
"China respects and supports your endeavors, and we would like to see the Philippines playing an even bigger role in regional and international affairs," he added.
"China sincerely invites the Philippines to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which will be held next year," Xi said.
The Chinese president said that China will continue to support the Philippines as the two countries continue to move forward as win-win partners.
"Our support will come in many forms: from lending a hand to your counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism struggle, to helping to repair roads and bridges in Marawi and build new infrastructure there," he said.
Xi said that China will also import more goods from the country, including coconut and other frozen fruits.
He said that China will provide another 50 government scholarship grants to Filipino students on an annual basis starting next year until 2021, and will implement arrangements for Filipino English teachers to work in China.
He added that China will also donate 10,000 tons of rice to help the communities devastated by Typhoon Ompong.
For his part, Duterte said, "There is a deepening trust and confidence between our governments, and we have greatly increased dialogue and interaction on many levels."
"In the past two years, we have worked hard to lay the cornerstones for the continued advancement of our beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas,” he said.
"President Xi's visit gives us new impetus to our mutual efforts to enhance collaboration in ensuring the well-being of our peoples and contributing to peace and stability in the region," he added.
Xi is on a state visit to the Philippines, the third leg of his Asia-Pacific trip, during which he visited Papua New Guinea and Brunei.
Xi's visit to the Philippines, which takes place on November 20 and 21, marks the first visit to the Southeast Asian country by a Chinese head of state in 13 years.