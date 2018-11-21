All major airports in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reach 10 million throughput level

Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport in north China's Hebei Province welcomed its 10 millionth passenger of 2018 on Tuesday, according to the airport.



The milestone meant that all major airports in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, one of China's major city clusters, have reached the 10 million level in annual passenger throughput.



To date, more than 100 air routes connect Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei, with 72 domestic and overseas cities. Seven of those routes fly internationally.



The other two major airports in the region are Beijing Capital International Airport and Tianjin Binhai International Airport, whose annual passenger throughput reached 95.78 million and 21.01 million, respectively, in 2017.



Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport therefore plays an important role in relieving traffic pressure at neighboring Beijing Capital International Airport.



It also hosts services of low cost airlines. To date, eight low cost airlines provide services to 50 cities, with their passenger throughput contributing around 40 percent to the airport's total.



It is expected that by 2020, the airport's annual passenger and cargo throughput will reach 13.5 million and 50,000 tonnes, respectively.

