China provides humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Myanmar's northern state

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar Tuesday provided humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons in Kachin state.



The Chinese embassy provided 160 million kyats (101,265 US dollars) worth of commodities including rice, cooking oil, blankets and 12 million kyats (7,594 US dollars) worth of medicine to the displaced persons in Sumprabum, Putao, Machanbaw townships and places in Myitkyina.



Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang pledged to continue support in the development of social welfare, economy, education and health for the people in Kachin state.



"Peace is what we really want. There will be no IDP (Internally Displaced Person) camps anymore if we attain peace here in Kachin state," Dr. Khet Aung, chief minister of Kachin state said.



The humanitarian aid will be provided to 1,416 houses in seven IDP camps in the region.



China also donated commodities and stationery to two orphanages in Myitkyina.

