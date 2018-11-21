Iran says Russia to open 3-bln-USD credit line for transport corridor

Russia has agreed to open a three-billion-euro (3.42-billion-US-dollar) credit line to finance the international North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC), Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.



The transport corridor connects India to Russia via Iran's Chabahar port city, the report quoted Mohammad Eslami, Iranian minister of Roads and Urban Development, as saying.



The minister said he will discuss Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the railroad industry within the framework of the NSTC, Mohammad Eslami, the Iranian minister.



Eslami told reporters before leaving to Russia on Tuesday to attend a meeting on the project.



He said that he will also hold meetings with Indian and Azeri officials over the project during his trip to Russia.



The long corridor connects India to Russia through Iran and Azerbaijan.

