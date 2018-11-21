Ukraine to beef up maritime might over possible sea threat: president

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that his country will beef up maritime defense capabilities to protect itself from possible invasion from the sea, the presidential press service said.



By the end of this year, Ukraine will establish a new maritime security department at the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), which will take control over the entire maritime border of the country in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Poroshenko said.



Within two years, the government will purchase 24 modern light patrol helicopters for the SBGS to strengthen the aviation component of maritime security, Poroshenko added.



According to him, Ukraine will take steps to re-equip the border guard units aimed at enabling them to carry out special operations on the water.



According to the SBGS, Ukraine shares its maritime border of 1,355 km with Russia and Romania.



Earlier this year, Ukraine accused Russia of "aggressive actions" in the Sea of Azov after Russia inaugurated a bridge over the Kerch Strait and started carrying out inspections of commercial ships sailing through the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

