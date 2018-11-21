Rwanda, South Africa set to restore bilateral relations

Rwanda and South Africa set to resume full cordial bilateral relations, Rwandan foreign minister Richard Sezibera said Tuesday in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda.



Bilateral relations between the two countries are progressing to normal and anticipated discussions will primarily focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Rwanda and South Africa, said Sezibera at a press conference, adding that the heads of state of Rwanda and South Africa have tasked foreign ministers to discuss ways of restoring the relations.



However, the two top diplomats are yet to start discussions, he said.



Rwanda and South Africa have had lukewarm relations after South Africa expelled in 2014 three Rwandan diplomats it linked to a raid on an exiled Rwandan general's Johannesburg home, and Rwanda retaliated by expelling six South African envoys.



Sezibera also said bilateral relations between Rwanda and its neighboring country Uganda are not as cordial as the two countries would wish it to be, and Rwanda looks forward to untangling the situation.



The relations between Rwanda and Uganda are "complicated," he said. There are Rwandans travelling to Uganda who have been facing violence while suspected Rwandan criminals have been finding refuge there, he added.



In March this year, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni met in Uganda's Entebbe city, where the two leaders resolved to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.



The Rwandan foreign minister also said the central African country doesn't have good relations with its another neighbor, Burundi, because Bujumbura doesn't want to cooperate with Kigali on a number of issues of mutual interest.



"When Burundi is ready for cooperation with Rwanda, we will be there. Rwanda is ready and willing," he said.

