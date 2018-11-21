Over half of Americans say Congress should protect Mueller: poll

More than half of American adults say they want Congress to pass a law to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to a poll released on Tuesday.



Fifty-two percent of the respondents support such a legislation, including 53 percent of independents, 23 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of Democrats, the CBS News poll showed.



Meanwhile, seven in 10 Americans say that President Donald Trump should not take action to hamper Mueller's probe, including 76 percent of independents and 57 percent of Republicans, according to the poll.



Mueller is looking into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow, among other matters that may arise from the investigation.



Trump has repeatedly attacked the probe by calling it a "hoax" or "witch hunt," raising long-running speculation that he would force it to be shut down, a move that analysts say could trigger a political firestorm.



The poll interviewed 1,103 adults nationally with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

