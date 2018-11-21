DPRK destroys 10 border guard posts

Pyongyang exploded 10 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Tuesday as part of an inter-Korean agreement to withdraw them to reduce tensions and prevent accidental clashes, Yonhap reported, citing Seoul's defense ministry.
The explosion occurred at around 3 p.m. after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) notified the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Sunday of the demolition plan, Yonhap said.
The move is one of the steps agreed during the summit between the ROK's President Moon Jae-in
and the DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in September.
The DPRK said that it would blow up the 10 facilities almost simultaneously, according to the ROK's defense ministry which added that ROK soldiers "observed and confirmed the guard posts were completely ruined at the announced time."
DPRK still has around 150 in the area, with the ROK having about 50, Yonhap reported.
Moon has pursued a policy of engagement with its neighbor, in increasing contrast to Washington, which insists pressure should be maintained on Pyongyang until it denuclearizes.