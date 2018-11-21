People visit major exhibition marking China's reform and opening-up

Visitors interact with a virtual panda of augmented reality (AR) experience project and pose for photo during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors experience a musical interactive project of Xinhua News Agency during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. The project generated pop music of different periods on the basis of gender and facial recognition. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

The 64-year-old Huang Chengchu from central China's Hunan Province experience an intelligent calligraphy exhibit during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors experience a virtual reality (VR) project during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors experience a postcard customize project of Xinhua News Agency during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An intelligent painting robot with facial recognition function draws a portrait during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. It can finish a portrait within three to five minutes. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A visitor shows a portrait drawn by an intelligent painting robot with facial recognition function during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2018. It can finish a portrait within three to five minutes. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)