In pics: bamboo forest rangers in SW China's Guizhou

Forest rangers patrol in a bamboo forest at Hushi forestry farm in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2018. Chishui is famous for its bamboo forest. To guard the bamboo, forest rangers need to patrol for all year round. At the Hushi forestry farm, there is a patrol group consisting of a dozen of forest rangers. They are in charge of about an area of 2,400 hectares. Loneliness is one of the difficulties they need to face as they can only go back home after one-week work. But all of them stay to keep working after those years as they love the bamboo forest and are determined to guard it. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Forest ranger Shen Jinming weeds in a bamboo forest at Hushi forestry farm in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2018. Chishui is famous for its bamboo forest. To guard the bamboo, forest rangers need to patrol for all year round. At the Hushi forestry farm, there is a patrol group consisting of a dozen of forest rangers. They are in charge of about an area of 2,400 hectares. Loneliness is one of the difficulties they need to face as they can only go back home after one-week work. But all of them stay to keep working after those years as they love the bamboo forest and are determined to guard it. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Forest ranger Tang Xiaoping (C) shows his photos of family members with colleagues at Hushi forestry farm in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2018. Chishui is famous for its bamboo forest. To guard the bamboo, forest rangers need to patrol for all year round. At the Hushi forestry farm, there is a patrol group consisting of a dozen of forest rangers. They are in charge of about an area of 2,400 hectares. Loneliness is one of the difficulties they need to face as they can only go back home after one-week work. But all of them stay to keep working after those years as they love the bamboo forest and are determined to guard it. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Forest ranger Tang Xiaoping drinks in a bamboo forest at Hushi forestry farm in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2018. Chishui is famous for its bamboo forest. To guard the bamboo, forest rangers need to patrol for all year round. At the Hushi forestry farm, there is a patrol group consisting of a dozen of forest rangers. They are in charge of about an area of 2,400 hectares. Loneliness is one of the difficulties they need to face as they can only go back home after one-week work. But all of them stay to keep working after those years as they love the bamboo forest and are determined to guard it. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Forest rangers Tang Xiaoping (L), Li Yongfu (C) and Yang Yueping play with a dog at Hushi forestry farm in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2018. Chishui is famous for its bamboo forest. To guard the bamboo, forest rangers need to patrol for all year round. At the Hushi forestry farm, there is a patrol group consisting of a dozen of forest rangers. They are in charge of about an area of 2,400 hectares. Loneliness is one of the difficulties they need to face as they can only go back home after one-week work. But all of them stay to keep working after those years as they love the bamboo forest and are determined to guard it. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Forest ranger Li Yongfu reads materials at the office of Hushi forestry farm in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 24, 2018. Chishui is famous for its bamboo forest. To guard the bamboo, forest rangers need to patrol for all year round. At the Hushi forestry farm, there is a patrol group consisting of a dozen of forest rangers. They are in charge of about an area of 2,400 hectares. Loneliness is one of the difficulties they need to face as they can only go back home after one-week work. But all of them stay to keep working after those years as they love the bamboo forest and are determined to guard it. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)