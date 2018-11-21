Fish catching festival held to celebrate harvest in China's Guangxi

People take part in the fish catching festival in Naleng Dong Village of Luocheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. The annual folk festival was held by local people to celebrate the harvest through fish catching.(Xinhua/Wu Yaorong)

Children take part in the fish catching festival in Naleng Dong Village of Luocheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. The annual folk festival was held by local people to celebrate the harvest through fish catching.(Xinhua/Meng Zengshi)

Villagers give a banquet for tourists during the fish catching festival in Naleng Dong Village of Luocheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. The annual folk festival was held by local people to celebrate the harvest through fish catching.(Xinhua/Meng Zengshi)

Villagers sing songs of Dong ethnic group during the fish catching festival in Naleng Dong Village of Luocheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. The annual folk festival was held by local people to celebrate the harvest through fish catching. (Xinhua/Meng Zengshi)