Suicide bombing in Afghan hotel kills 43, wounds 83 others

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed.Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh told Xinhua earlier that 40 people were confirmed dead and 60 others injured.Witnesses at the site of the blast said they believed the number of casualties was higher than the official figure.The deadly attack took place in Uranus hotel and wedding hall during a meeting of religious scholars to celebrate the Miladun Nabi or the birthday of Muslims Prophet Mohammad.Several top clerics were among the victims, according to an eyewitness who refused to be identified.A top religious scholar on condition of anonymity has blamed the Islamic State for the deadly bombing. But the terror group has yet to claim responsibility.Meanwhile, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, in a statement released by his office, blamed the enemies of Islam, humanity and Afghanistan for launching the bloody terrorist attack and condemned it in its strongest term.

