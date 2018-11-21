Suicide bombing in Afghan hotel kills 43, wounds 83 others

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Afghan security forces stand guard at the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
An Afghan security force member stands guard at the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
An Afghan security force member stands guard at the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2018. At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured after a suicide bombing struck a hotel in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, the Public Health Ministry confirmed. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)