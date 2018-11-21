Knitting sweaters to help children

Old ladies knit sweaters for children in poor areas in Kunming, Southwest China’s Yunnan province on November 1, 2018. The ladies, who are retirees of a local hospital, formed a knitting club to make and send out cozy sweaters for the needy. A total of 19 knitters, whose average age is 75, have worked tirelessly in the past nine months, knitting 184 warm sweaters in their spare time for needy children in a village in Qiaojia county of the province. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Ranyang)

