UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

The Security Council Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul that targeted a gathering of religious scholars.



At least 43 people were killed and 83 others injured in the bombing that struck a hotel in Kabul amid a meeting of religious scholars to celebrate the Miladun Nabi or the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. Several top clerics were reportedly among the victims.



The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the 15-nation council in a press statement.



The council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all UN member states to cooperate actively with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.



The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

