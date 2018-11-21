Hainan Airlines withdraws holdings from Urumqi Air

Hainan Airlines, a carrier affiliated with debt-laden HNA Group, is planning to withdraw its holdings from low budget carrier Urumqi Air but retain management rights, the airline said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Wednesday.



The filing said after the transaction, the Urumqi municipal government or its designated subsidiaries will hold 70 percent of Urumqi Air's shares, while HNA Holdings will hold the rest 30 percent.It is a latest move for the group to ease its cash flow problems in the past year.



This month, HNA Group repaid the full amount of $300 million bonds due on November 6, and HNA Holdings issued 800 million yuan ($115 million) of renewable corporate bond on November 5.



Chen Feng, chairman of HNA Group said that the group has sold a total of 300 billion yuan of assets, and the group's capital chain has been relieved to a certain extent, according to 21jingji.com on Wednesday.





