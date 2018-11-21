Chinese private space firm attracts 300 million yuan in B+ round financing

The Beijing-based private space company LandSpace announced it attracted 300 million yuan ($43.20 million) in B+ round financing. As of the end of September, the company has garnered more than 800 million yuan in total investments, the company posted on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.



This 300 million yuan will be used for the research and development of the company's 80-ton liquid oxygen methane engine, the "Tianque" (TQ-12), and its medium-sized liquid carrier rocket, the "Zhuque-2" (ZQ-2).



This round of financing was led by China Growth Capital. Other investors include China Zhongji investment fund and Juzhuo Capital.



The three-year-old startup failed in its first attempt to launch a satellite into orbit on October 27, but it is also the first private company in China to have successfully built a three-stage launch vehicle for satellites.



The TQ-12 liquid oxygen methane engine has completed its short nozzle state thrust chamber test in September. It is expected that the whole system test will be completed in the first half of 2019. The medium-sized liquid launch vehicle ZQ-2 based on this engine is scheduled for a test launch in 2020, the company said.