China, Philippines chart course for future relations in joint statement

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/21 14:20:21





China and the Philippines issued a joint statement Wednesday, stipulating cooperation on Belt and Road construction and agreeing to discuss maritime cooperation during President Xi Jinping's state visit to the country.Xi and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, held a bilateral meeting, wherein they charted the course for the future of China-Philippines bilateral relations, had in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues of common interest, and reached important consensus, according to the statement.