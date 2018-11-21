Snow scenery of Geneva, Switzerland

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows snow-covered cars in Geneva, Switzerland. The Swiss city Geneva witnessed the first snow this winter. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows the snow-covered Palais des Nations, the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The Swiss city Geneva witnessed the first snow this winter. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A man walks in the Palais des Nations, the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2018. The Swiss city Geneva witnessed the first snow this winter. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A man walks in the Palais des Nations, the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2018. The Swiss city Geneva witnessed the first snow this winter. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows a corner of the snow-covered Palais des Nations, the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The Swiss city Geneva witnessed the first snow this winter. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows some snow-covered residence buildings in Geneva, Switzerland. The Swiss city Geneva witnessed the first snow this winter. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)