S. Korea, DPRK to hold working-level talks on upgrading communication lines

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have agreed to hold working-level talks later this week to upgrade the inter-Korean direct communication lines across the border, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday.



The talks would be held Friday at the joint liaison office of the two Koreas in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.



During the talks, the two sides would focus on replacing the current direct inter-Korean communication lines, made of copper, with optical cables.



The five-member South Korean delegation will be led by Chung Chang-min, a director-general-level official with the Ministry of Science and ICT. The DPRK delegation will be represented by Ri Yong Min, a senior official in charge of communications affairs.

