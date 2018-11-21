Maldives decides to rejoin Commonwealth

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has informed his new cabinet that the Maldives will be a part of the Commonwealth of Nations again after it pulled out in 2016, a statement from the President's Office said here Wednesday.



During a cabinet meeting, the ministers underscored the advantages of being a Commonwealth member, noting that it would open up several opportunities to the Maldivian people, especially for the youth, the President's Office said.



The ministers further discussed the facilitation of education scholarships and the vast opportunities for Maldivians athletes to perform internationally by being a member of the Commonwealth.



Following the president's decision, the respective authorities are in the process of setting things in motion for the Maldives to rejoin the Commonwealth.



The Maldives first became a member of the Commonwealth in 1982, and left the Commonwealth in 2016.

