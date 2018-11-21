Topline Consulting launches biz challenge competition

Topline Consulting, a China-based strategic communications firm, launched their flagship case competition - Annual Biz Challenge 2018 in association with MICA's annual marketing festival - MICANVAS on Tuesday in Ahmedabad in India.

The Annual Biz Challenge 2018 went live on the Dare2Compete platform, which hosts competitions for Management Schools across India.

The case study competition was a chance for management students to tackle a live case of a global smart device brand in India.

The Annual Biz Challenge saw a record participation of 1,188 students for the first round.

The teams that cleared the first two rounds were invited to the campus for subsequent elimination rounds that was followed by the grand finale. The team from Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Mumbai bagged the first place and were declared the winners.