Taiwan’s Olympic name bid doomed to fail

Just as a handful of people on the island of Taiwan are agitating for a referendum to change the name under which Taiwan athletes can participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, people with conventional wisdom and knowledge of basic history cannot help but worry about the future fate of Olympians from Taiwan, who might become spectators rather than players.



Within the framework of the universally accepted one-China principle, Taiwan's participation in international affairs generally follows two routes. One is the UN model, where Taiwan, as an inalienable part of China, is ineligible to apply for membership to international organizations which require members to have the status of sovereign states. The other is the International Olympic Committee (IOC) model, where Taiwan is granted membership as part of China.



The history of Chinese athletes from both sides of the Taiwan Straits participating in the Olympic Games is not very long - the first Chinese athlete showed up in an Olympic Games only in 1932 in Los Angeles - but pretty complicated. The representation of China at the IOC, just as was the case with the United Nations, had been a struggle between the Chinese mainland and the island of Taiwan in the 1970s.



The thorny issue was finally settled in October 1979 when the IOC Executive Board convened in Nagoya, Japan. In line with decisions made at this meeting, a postal vote of the entire IOC membership was taken on a resolution that the Beijing-based national Olympic committee (NOC) be recognized as the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) while the committee based in Taipei, Taiwan be called the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC), with the CTOC having to adopt a different anthem, flag and emblem from those used in the past.



Under an agreement signed in 1981 between the IOC and the CTOC, athletes from the island of Taiwan are able to participate in the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games and other international sports events under the team name of "Chinese Taipei."



It is obvious that the "Chinese Taipei" solution demonstrates the goodwill from both the IOC and the Beijing-based COC for the maximum benefit of athletes from Taiwan.



However, the referendum, to be held on November 24, will ask if sports teams from the island should drop the "Chinese Taipei" title and go to the world sports arenas including Tokyo 2020 with the name of "Team Taiwan."



This is, of course, wishful and infeasible thinking by a small number of pro-independence elements in Taiwan. And their move is deemed unreasonable, ridiculous and even dangerous.



If it is not passed, the campaign turns out to be simply a farce, which will surely undermine these people's credibility. If it is passed, as chance would have it, the consequences will be a hard nut to crack for both Taiwan authorities and the campaigners themselves.



Put aside the inevitable strong reactions from the Chinese mainland, which will by no means tolerate any attempt to move toward the independence of Taiwan, the referendum will force the IOC to take further punitive measures.



Just days before the referendum date, the IOC, in a letter dated November 16, told the heads of CTOC and Taiwan's sports authority explicitly that any change to the name of the CTOC/delegation is subject to the approval of the IOC Executive Board, but the Board … "has decided to re-confirm the IOC's position and not to approve any change to the name of CTOC."



As the IOC has made its stance on this issue crystal-clear in this ultimatum, any continued challenge to the IOC's authority "might expose the CTOC to the protective measures set out in the Olympic Charter in these circumstances (Rule 27.9 in particular)."



Although the November 16 letter - the third similar missive from the IOC to Taiwan's relevant authorities following one in May and another in October - stopped short of stating what these protective measures would be, Rule 27.9 in the Olympic Charter stipulates that "Apart from the measures and sanctions provided in the case of infringement of the Olympic Charter, the IOC Executive Board may take any appropriate decisions for the protection of the Olympic Movement in the country of an NOC, including suspension of or withdrawal of recognition from such NOC if the constitution, law or other regulations in force in the country concerned, or any act by any governmental or other body causes the activity of the NOC or the making or expression of its will to be hampered."



This means that the referendum and its final result could force the IOC to suspend or withdraw its recognition of the CTOC. If the CTOC is suspended, the IOC recognition could be resumed with due process. However, if the IOC withdraws its recognition, it is almost a mission impossible for Taiwan to re-apply for a membership of the IOC, as it is not a member of either the UN or the International Red Cross Society.



The reality that some countries have separate Olympic committees at the IOC - a national one and a regional one/regional ones - is the legacy of history, but not a necessity in the future.



If the CTOC loses its IOC membership, how would athletes from Taiwan participate in future international sports events?



It is not too late for those name-changing campaigners to drop the case immediately, to save their own face and to keep others from unnecessary headaches and troubles. Otherwise, they will have to "swallow its own bitter fruit," as a spokesperson from the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office has said, "and they will be sacrificing Taiwan athletes' chances to compete and the benefits and well-being of the Taiwan compatriots."



Fingers crossed for the Olympians from the island of Taiwan, who deserve a trip to Tokyo, but may end up watching TV broadcast of the Olympic Games on their home couches. The worst-case scenario will simply be unfair to them.



The author is the Deputy Executive Editor of the Global Times English Edition. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn