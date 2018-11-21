American sci-fi "Venom" leads Chinese box office

American sci-fi film "Venom" dominated the Chinese mainland box office in the week ending Nov. 18, according to China Film News.



The film, adapted from the marvel comics, has taken in 1.42 billion yuan (204 million US dollars) at the box office since hitting Chinese screens on Nov. 9.



Second place went to "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," with J.K. Rowling as the scriptwriter. It has earned 260 million yuan since its release on Nov. 16.



Chinese comedy "A Cool Fish" came in third, earning around 67 million yuan since it premiered on Nov. 16. It tells a ridiculous story about a group of nobodies.



Japanese amination film "Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer," the 22nd installment of the "Detective Conan" series, took fourth place. It earned 39.2 million yuan last week and has taken in nearly 120 million yuan since its release on the Chinese mainland on Nov. 9.



Rounding out the top five was Chinese feature "Last Letter," earning 73.9 million yuan since its release on Nov. 9. It was directed by Japanese director Shunji Lwai and is about a love story unveiled by a letter.

