Happy birthday:



Make that special someone the center of your world today. A nice night out or a surprise gift can win you a lot of points when it comes to your love life. If you want to get ahead in your career, furthering your education is an absolute necessity. Your lucky numbers: 0, 3, 7, 13, 18.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Offering your services on the cheap or even for free can be an excellent way to get your foot in the door at a major business. This can be a great way to develop a reputation that you can later cash in for an amazing career opportunity. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although it's in your nature to be a bit stubborn, don't hesitate to be a bit flexible when it comes to the way you approach things. Sticking to the same old, same old will only blind you to the other options that are out there. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You may have to go on the defensive today. Although pressure may continue to increase as the day goes on, so long as you don't give up everything should end up working out in your favor. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not ask others to do anything you yourself are not willing to do. Setting the example for those you work with will have a huge impact on your work efficiency as a group. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



If you discover you have bitten off more than you can chew with a promise to someone, your best course of action is to be honest with them and see if you can work out a more realistic goal. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A close friend may be in need of some financial assistance. This is a great time to look into long-term financial investments, especially in real estate. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although it may feel like you are doomed when it comes to love, the only problem is that you just haven't found the right person yet. Do not settle for second best, finding the right match takes time. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Everyone will be counting on you today. While this will put you under a lot of pressure, it's really nothing that you haven't dealt with before. Have confidence in your abilities and you will end up shining brighter than ever. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will have to put your nose to the grindstone today if you want to accomplish anything of note. Do not let anything distract you from your goals. Financial concerns should not be ignored. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The stars will shine on you tonight. If you follow the hints the universe leaves for you to find, you are sure to come across some amazing opportunities for both life and love. Lady Luck will favor the bold. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your workplace may become a battleground if you do not approach things with diplomacy and tact today. Staying low-key is the best way to preserve the peace today. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although the day may start out rather bleak, things are sure to improve up by the afternoon. Let your good-natured personality come to the fore and good fortune is bound to find you. ✭✭✭✭



