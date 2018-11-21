Puzzle
ACROSS
1 This one and that one
5 Santa's reindeer team, sans Rudolph
10 Like the Waldorf-Astoria
14 Lotion ingredient
15 State fair worker
16 Common preposition
17 Superman's Lois
18 Top, select group
19 Forked it over
20 Modesty alert (Beginning)
23 Bang-up grade
24 Sudden influx
25 Emulates salmon
28 Enjoy thoroughly
31 Lake near a falls
32 Pacific island group
33 Slimy stuff
36 Modesty alert (Middle)
40 Gatherer of intel
41 Dubs
42 Biblical shepherd
43 Express audibly
44 Bolivian, e.g.
46 Puppeteer Lewis
49 Cool your jets
50 Modesty alert (End)
57 Kind of learning
58 Hot and sticky outside
59 Man of Steel's garment
60 Once ___ a time
61 Word with "branch"
62 Level
63 Secretive "over here"
64 Any movie critic
65 Tournament number
DOWN
1 Indonesian island
2 Lemony Snicket count
3 Many pounds
4 Brayed
5 Most of the Earth's surface
6 Give birth to a cow
7 Three as a group
8 "Freeze" beginning
9 Colored clothes
10 Suddenly appears
11 Studio alert
12 Member of The Police
13 "Podge" partner
21 "Round ___ virgin ... "
22 Bar order (with "the")
25 Min. parts
26 Play thing?
27 Breezy
28 Cake tier
29 Sound projectors
30 Food from a tropical tuber
32 Unspecified amount
33 Asia's largest desert
34 "A Prayer for ___ Meany"
35 Capital near the Skagerrak
37 Free of knots
38 Squealer
39 Trellis patterns
43 Requiring swift action
44 Corporate structure?
45 Have a bug
46 Boiled sap
47 Hard court activity
48 Common rentals
49 Set aside
51 Marvel superhero
52 Hawaiian dance
53 Throw off
54 Church area
55 Fencer's foil
56 Texting button
