Puzzle

ACROSS1 This one and that one5 Santa's reindeer team, sans Rudolph10 Like the Waldorf-Astoria14 Lotion ingredient15 State fair worker16 Common preposition17 Superman's Lois18 Top, select group19 Forked it over20 Modesty alert (Beginning)23 Bang-up grade24 Sudden influx25 Emulates salmon28 Enjoy thoroughly31 Lake near a falls32 Pacific island group33 Slimy stuff36 Modesty alert (Middle)40 Gatherer of intel41 Dubs42 Biblical shepherd43 Express audibly44 Bolivian, e.g.46 Puppeteer Lewis49 Cool your jets50 Modesty alert (End)57 Kind of learning58 Hot and sticky outside59 Man of Steel's garment60 Once ___ a time61 Word with "branch"62 Level63 Secretive "over here"64 Any movie critic65 Tournament numberDOWN1 Indonesian island2 Lemony Snicket count3 Many pounds4 Brayed5 Most of the Earth's surface6 Give birth to a cow7 Three as a group8 "Freeze" beginning9 Colored clothes10 Suddenly appears11 Studio alert12 Member of The Police13 "Podge" partner21 "Round ___ virgin ... "22 Bar order (with "the")25 Min. parts26 Play thing?27 Breezy28 Cake tier29 Sound projectors30 Food from a tropical tuber32 Unspecified amount33 Asia's largest desert34 "A Prayer for ___ Meany"35 Capital near the Skagerrak37 Free of knots38 Squealer39 Trellis patterns43 Requiring swift action44 Corporate structure?45 Have a bug46 Boiled sap47 Hard court activity48 Common rentals49 Set aside51 Marvel superhero52 Hawaiian dance53 Throw off54 Church area55 Fencer's foil56 Texting button

Solution