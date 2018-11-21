Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/21 17:23:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 This one and that one

  5 Santa's reindeer team, sans Rudolph

 10 Like the Waldorf-Astoria

 14 Lotion ingredient

 15 State fair worker

 16 Common preposition

 17 Superman's Lois

 18 Top, select group

 19 Forked it over

 20 Modesty alert (Beginning)

 23 Bang-up grade

 24 Sudden influx

 25 Emulates salmon

 28 Enjoy thoroughly

 31 Lake near a falls

 32 Pacific island group

 33 Slimy stuff

 36 Modesty alert (Middle)

 40 Gatherer of intel

 41 Dubs

 42 Biblical shepherd

 43 Express audibly

 44 Bolivian, e.g.

 46 Puppeteer Lewis

 49 Cool your jets

 50 Modesty alert (End)

 57 Kind of learning

 58 Hot and sticky outside

 59 Man of Steel's garment

 60 Once ___ a time

61 Word with "branch"

 62 Level

 63 Secretive "over here"

 64 Any movie critic

 65 Tournament number

DOWN

  1 Indonesian island

  2 Lemony Snicket count

  3 Many pounds

  4 Brayed

  5 Most of the Earth's surface

  6 Give birth to a cow

  7 Three as a group

  8 "Freeze" beginning

  9 Colored clothes

 10 Suddenly appears

 11 Studio alert

 12 Member of The Police

 13 "Podge" partner

 21 "Round ___ virgin ... "

 22 Bar order (with "the")

 25 Min. parts

 26 Play thing?

 27 Breezy

 28 Cake tier

 29 Sound projectors

 30 Food from a tropical tuber

 32 Unspecified amount

 33 Asia's largest desert

 34 "A Prayer for ___ Meany"

 35 Capital near the Skagerrak

 37 Free of knots

 38 Squealer

 39 Trellis patterns

 43 Requiring swift action

 44 Corporate structure?

 45 Have a bug

 46 Boiled sap

 47 Hard court activity

 48 Common rentals

 49 Set aside

 51 Marvel superhero

 52 Hawaiian dance

 53 Throw off

 54 Church area

 55 Fencer's foil

 56 Texting button

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus