Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Creed II



奎迪



(kuí dí)

1. That's the same thing your father said, and he died right here.



你爸爸和你说了同样的话,然后就在这里死去了。



(nǐ bàba hénǐ shuō le tónɡyànɡ de huà, ránhòu jiùzài zhèlǐ sǐqùle.)

2. I wanna rewrite history.



我想重写历史。



(wǒxiǎnɡ chónɡxiě lìshǐ.)



3. Don't pretend this is about your father!



别假装这和你父亲有关！



(bié jiǎzhuānɡ zhè hénǐ fùqīn yǒuɡuān!)

4. I was afraid I couldn't live up to his expectations.



我很担心我没办法满足他的期待。



(wǒ hěn dānxīn wǒ méi bànfǎ mǎnzú tā de qīdài.)

5. It may not seem like it now, but... this is more than just a fight.



现在看上去可能不太像,不过,这远不止是一场战争。



(xiànzai kàn shànɡqù kěnénɡ bútài xiànɡ, búɡuò, zhè yuǎn bùzhǐ shì yìchǎnɡ zhànzhēnɡ.)

6. But you don't think I can beat him...?



你觉得我战胜不了他？



(nǐ juéde wǒ zhànshènɡ bùliǎo tā?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





