Happy birthday:



Although the changes taking place right now may be terrifying you, in a month or two you will realize that things actually worked out in your favor far more than you expected. Artistic activities will be great gateways to fun and entertainment. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 8, 12, 19.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although you have found yourself facing a number of hurdles lately, don't fret. Remember, hurdles are meant to be jumped over! Keep moving forward and you will eventually reach your goal! Your social luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



There is no point in trying to please everyone. No matter what you do, there will always be someone who disagrees with the way you get things done. It's time for you to put yourself first when it comes to making decisions. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not let fear prevent you from attaining success. Nothing is ever a sure bet, so you might as well take some risks now and then. A friendly conversation may take a sudden turn to the romantic. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will discover some interesting things about yourself if you take the time to explore your inner worlds this weekend. Meditation and quiet reflection should be at the top of your agenda. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although you may never be a superstar that doesn't mean you can't act like one. Feel free to go out this weekend and party like there is no tomorrow! ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The more time you dedicate to furthering your education, the greater the payoff will be down the line. Financial ventures will have a high chance of success. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Lady Luck will knock on your door this weekend. If you have the courage to answer, you are sure to be taken on a grand adventure you will not soon forget! Things are looking up when it comes to advancing your career. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If you do not find a way to balance work and family, you are sure to find yourself in the doghouse back home. Work should be left at the office. Money matters will be highlighted this weekend. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The challenges you face this weekend are only the beginning of what you will have to deal with next week. Make sure you start preparing yourself mentally now. Do not hesitate to call upon friends and family for help. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



While you may be waxing nostalgic about the carefree days of your youth, ignoring your responsibilities will only cause you greater problems. Feel free to have fun, but make sure you strike the right balance. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your days of having to live hand to mouth to make ends meet is about to come to an end. An amazing career opportunity is right around the corner, so make sure your resume is ready. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You won't need tons of money to have fun this weekend. There are plenty of cheap places you and your friends can go find some thrilling adventures. ✭✭✭✭



