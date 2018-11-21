Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Trumpeted
5 Audio elevators
9 Business end of a sword
14 Go beyond "like"
15 West African country
16 Took to the jailhouse
17 Improved like wine
18 14-Across deity
19 Put in a poker stake
20 Show routine, sometimes
23 Leave the outside
24 Small bit of land
25 Not close
28 Do "American Idol"
30 Mansion and grounds
32 "The Raven" author
35 Major blood vessel
38 Bear in constellations
39 Flowering times
43 Action film staple
44 German mug
45 Dr. Seuss character
46 Shake awake
49 London carriage
51 Prolonged conflict
52 Pyramid function
55 Seed for daddy?
59 Where separate things are
61 Plump fowl
64 Bobbing on the waves
65 Vicinity
66 Long-tongued mammal
67 Take a load off
68 March 15, e.g.
69 Fundamental
70 It's smelly on purpose
71 Littlest pup
DOWN
1 Seen-it-all feeling
2 Access online subscriptions
3 Big thing to plan for
4 Clubs for sand traps
5 Bible word of agreement
6 New Orleans 3-Down
7 Walks heavy-footed
8 Rope maker's fiber
9 Floral leaves
10 Sprinter's space
11 Oft-stepped-on creature
12 It can be a high roller
13 Period's place
21 Suffix with "sect"
22 Surname-dividing word
25 Rural places
26 Befuddled
27 Toss detente aside
29 Eggy drink
31 Rum-___-Tugger ("Cats" cat)
32 "I don't believe that!"
33 Diva's production
34 Base overthrow, e.g.
36 Dynamite letters
37 Proficiency
40 Marker for a debtor
41 "Dear" guy
42 Not appropriate
47 Like some routes
48 34-Down cut
50 Coat for goat
53 Have desires
54 Matadors' procession
56 Placed on watch
57 Get all gussied up
58 Bread riser
59 Arizona Native American
60 See socially
61 Corny remnant
62 Alias, briefly
63 Sound projectors
Solution