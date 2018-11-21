Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/21 17:43:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Trumpeted

  5 Audio elevators

  9 Business end of a sword

 14 Go beyond "like"

 15 West African country

 16 Took to the jailhouse

 17 Improved like wine

 18 14-Across deity

 19 Put in a poker stake

 20 Show routine, sometimes

 23 Leave the outside

 24 Small bit of land

 25 Not close

 28 Do "American Idol"

 30 Mansion and grounds

 32 "The Raven" author

 35 Major blood vessel

 38 Bear in constellations

 39 Flowering times

 43 Action film staple

 44 German mug

 45 Dr. Seuss character

 46 Shake awake

 49 London carriage

 51 Prolonged conflict

 52 Pyramid function

 55 Seed for daddy?

 59 Where separate things are

 61 Plump fowl

 64 Bobbing on the waves

 65 Vicinity

 66 Long-tongued mammal

 67 Take a load off

 68 March 15, e.g.

 69 Fundamental

 70 It's smelly on purpose

 71 Littlest pup

DOWN

  1 Seen-it-all feeling

  2 Access online subscriptions

  3 Big thing to plan for

  4 Clubs for sand traps

  5 Bible word of agreement

  6 New Orleans 3-Down

  7 Walks heavy-footed

  8 Rope maker's fiber

  9 Floral leaves

 10 Sprinter's space

 11 Oft-stepped-on creature

 12 It can be a high roller

 13 Period's place

 21 Suffix with "sect"

 22 Surname-dividing word

 25 Rural places

 26 Befuddled

 27 Toss detente aside

 29 Eggy drink

 31 Rum-___-Tugger ("Cats" cat)

 32 "I don't believe that!"

 33 Diva's production

 34 Base overthrow, e.g.

 36 Dynamite letters

 37 Proficiency

 40 Marker for a debtor

 41 "Dear" guy

 42 Not appropriate

 47 Like some routes

 48 34-Down cut

 50 Coat for goat

 53 Have desires

 54 Matadors' procession

 56 Placed on watch

 57 Get all gussied up

 58 Bread riser

 59 Arizona Native American

 60 See socially

 61 Corny remnant

 62 Alias, briefly

 63 Sound projectors

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus