ACROSS



1 Trumpeted



5 Audio elevators



9 Business end of a sword



14 Go beyond "like"



15 West African country



16 Took to the jailhouse



17 Improved like wine



18 14-Across deity



19 Put in a poker stake



20 Show routine, sometimes



23 Leave the outside



24 Small bit of land



25 Not close



28 Do "American Idol"



30 Mansion and grounds



32 "The Raven" author



35 Major blood vessel



38 Bear in constellations



39 Flowering times



43 Action film staple



44 German mug



45 Dr. Seuss character



46 Shake awake



49 London carriage



51 Prolonged conflict



52 Pyramid function



55 Seed for daddy?



59 Where separate things are



61 Plump fowl



64 Bobbing on the waves



65 Vicinity



66 Long-tongued mammal



67 Take a load off



68 March 15, e.g.



69 Fundamental



70 It's smelly on purpose



71 Littlest pup

DOWN



1 Seen-it-all feeling



2 Access online subscriptions



3 Big thing to plan for



4 Clubs for sand traps



5 Bible word of agreement



6 New Orleans 3-Down



7 Walks heavy-footed



8 Rope maker's fiber



9 Floral leaves



10 Sprinter's space



11 Oft-stepped-on creature



12 It can be a high roller



13 Period's place



21 Suffix with "sect"



22 Surname-dividing word



25 Rural places



26 Befuddled



27 Toss detente aside



29 Eggy drink



31 Rum-___-Tugger ("Cats" cat)



32 "I don't believe that!"



33 Diva's production



34 Base overthrow, e.g.



36 Dynamite letters



37 Proficiency



40 Marker for a debtor



41 "Dear" guy



42 Not appropriate



47 Like some routes



48 34-Down cut



50 Coat for goat



53 Have desires



54 Matadors' procession



56 Placed on watch



57 Get all gussied up



58 Bread riser



59 Arizona Native American



60 See socially



61 Corny remnant



62 Alias, briefly



63 Sound projectors





