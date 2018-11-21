China Tobacco raises annual sales target to 47.5 million boxes, irking activists

Schools around China teach children about the danger of smoking every year on May 31. Photos: VCG

China Tobacco said it will meet its annual sales target of 47.5 million boxes of cigarettes by the end of the year, a rise of 0.8 percent compared to last year.



The announcement aroused lots of attention from the public as well as the opposition from the Chinese Association on Tobacco Control.



The sales target of the State-owned company, formally known as China National Tobacco Corporation, goes against the aim of the "Healthy China 2030" vision, which is to advocate less smoking and decrease the smoking population in the country, Liao Wenke, the deputy president of the association, told the Global Times.



Netizens also commented on China's Twitter-like Weibo, saying they were confused about whether the country wants a smoking-ban or higher cigarette sales.



China is the world's largest consumer and producer of cigarettes. Over one-third of the cigarettes are consumed by Chinese every year. In 2017, the tax revenue of cigarettes contributed 1.11 trillion yuan ($160.5 billion) to the country, which could be used to build 1,400 J-20 fighters or 55 aircraft carriers.



Although smoking is prohibited in public places in many major cities in China, the demand for cigarettes has not decreased sharply in the country.



4,750 boxes of cigarettes



Based on China Tobacco's goal, its annual sales target has increased by 122,000 boxes this year, equal to 6.1 billion cigarettes, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.



The number of smokers in China was 316 million in 2015, or 27.7 percent of the population, according to a report released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



Based on this number, China Tobacco's 2018 sales target means that each smoker will use 20 more cigarettes. If everyone smokes the same number of cigarettes, there would be 836,000 more smokers in China.



This Global Times reporter did a calculation: there are 250 cartons of cigarettes in one box, 10 packs of cigarettes in one carton and 20 cigarettes in one pack. As a result, the 4,750 boxes of cigarettes are equal to 2,375 million cigarettes.



If the number of cigarettes are laid down in a row, the chain would go around the earth 4,988 times, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.



Contradictory role



Liao was shocked when he heard about China Tobacco's increasing sales target, noting it violates the company's role as a member of the national leading group for tobacco control.



He said seeking profits is understandable but the company should not pursue cigarettes sales volume which harms people's health.



The government's role as a proponent of cigarette sales and an advocate of tobacco control is contradictory, Xu Guihua, senior expert on the issue, told the Global Times.



She is worried that the "20 percent" smoking population goal may not be achieved if the company works exactly in the opposite direction of the government initiative.



"The packing of cigarettes in China is not only beautiful but also tempting, Xu said, adding some packages use words such as "Making progress every day" and "Small target," which encourage juveniles to smoke.



Some 118 countries in the world have already plastered picture warnings on cigarette packs. China is not one of them.



According to the Chinese Association on Tobacco Control in May, 80 percent of the respondents in four cities in China support printing picture warnings on cigarette packs, and 70 percent said they would not send such cigarettes as gift to others.



Long-term efforts



China has been making great efforts to strengthen tobacco control in recent years and clearly writes about it in the "Healthy China 2030" vision launched in 2016. It aims to lower the smoking population over 15 years old to 20 percent of the total population by 2030, adding methods related to price, tax revenue and law will be used to strengthen tobacco control.



In 2015, the Ministry of Finance and State Administration of Taxation announced it would increase the tax rate imposed on cigarette wholesalers from 5 percent to 11 percent. In addition, they were asked to pay an additional 0.005 yuan (less than 1 US cent) for each cigarette they sold.



Such policies made China Tobacco suffer great sales decreases. Its cigarette sales volume decreased 2.36 percent in 2015 and 5.6 percent in the following year.



However, the number started to rise again since 2017. Xu said some shops have sales promotions such as "buy one carton, get one free," or "buy a bottle of alcohol, get a pack of cigarettes for free." She added a survey of these practices is underway.