Newly-opened China-Mongolia Friendship Cultural Center aims to boost ties

The China-Mongolia Friendship Cultural Center opened at the Mongol Tuurgatan Theater in central Mongolia's Tuv Province on Tuesday, aiming to promote bilateral cooperation and cultural exchanges.



The opening ceremony was attended by Tuv Province Mayor Jigjid Batjargal and Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia Yang Qingdong.



"Mongolia and China are long-standing close and friendly neighbors. Our Tuv Province has been cooperating with China's several provinces for decades, including Jilin Province," Batjargal said at the ceremony.



He expressed hopes that the center will contribute to bilateral ties and cooperation in the cultural sector.



For his part, Yang said, "I am very happy to attend the event. Since the state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mongolia in 2014, relations and cooperation between China and Mongolia have been developing rapidly in various areas."



The minister counselor expressed his readiness to strengthen ties with Mongolia, especially Tuv Province.



Head of the theater Dorjsuren Munkbat also voiced his gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia for donating sound equipment worth approximately $20,000 to the cultural center commissioned in mid-October.





