76th Mekong River joint patrol begins in SW China

The 76th Mekong River joint patrol led by China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand started on Tuesday morning from Guanlei Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province.According to Yunnan border police bureau, the joint patrol will last five days and cover a range of over 500 kilometers to enhance anti-terrorism capability, safeguard the security and crack down on cross-border crimes.The patrol will include anti-terrorism drills, police skill practices and an anti-drug campaign.Since December 2011, the joint patrols have covered more than 39,500 kilometers, with 122 merchant ships rescued and 582.28 kilograms of drugs seized.The Mekong River, also known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Chinese police officers take part in the launching ceremony of the joint patrol of police force from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand along the Mekong River in Guanlei Port in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2011. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoxue)

Joint patrol vessels with law enforcement personnel from China, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, sail on the Lancang-Mekong River, March 17, 2015. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

A Thai vessel patrols on the Thailand section of Mekong River, Dec. 11, 2011. (Xinhua/Lin Ning)

A cargo ship leaves Guanlei Port in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2011, after China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand commenced a joint police patrol along the Mekong River. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Fully armored Chinese police officers line up as their patrol missions along the Mekong River starts in Guanlei, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 9, 2011. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Chinese police officers guard on a vessel serving to escort commercial shipments along the Mekong River, Dec. 13, 2011. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoxue)

Patrol boats carrying police officers from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand leave Guanlei Port in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, as a joint patrol along the Mekong River kicks off on Dec. 10, 2011. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Patrol boats and cargo ships leave the port at the launching ceremony of the joint patrol of police force from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand along the Mekong River in Guanlei Port in Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2011. (Xinhua/Yuan Man)