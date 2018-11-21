China, India to hold new round of border talks

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval listens during the first meeting of national security secretaries of Afghanistan, China, Iran, India and Russia, in the Iranian capital Tehran on September 26, 2018. Photo:VCG





India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will visit China from Friday to Saturday for a new round of border talks, the Chinese foreign ministry announced Wednesday.



The 21st Special Representatives' Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question is scheduled to take place in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a routine press conference.



"Both countries highly value this meeting, which will be the first after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi became the special representative," Geng said, adding that Sino-Indian relations have steadily developed this year with deeper cooperation in various fields.



The two sides have kept close communication on border issues, and have properly managed differences through dialogue and negotiations, which contributed to the stability of the border areas.



The two countries' special representatives will discuss the border issue based on the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, and advance the negotiation process based on the progress achieved by the two countries, Geng said.



The two sides will properly manage border differences, and exchange views on key bilateral and major regional and international issues, he said.



The 20th Special Representatives' Meeting was held in New Delhi in December 2017, during which Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Doval agreed to properly handle border issues to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in their border areas, the Xinhua News Agency reported in December 2017.

Global Times