China’s tax efficiency makes marked progress

Country opts for digitalizaiton, streamlining to help stimulate economy

China's tax environment improved remarkably in 2017, in particular, the time taken for compliance dropped to 142 hours, a 31.4 percent year-on-year reduction, a global report showed.



The number of payments has also been reduced to seven, demonstrating the continuing enhancement of taxpayer services, said the Paying Taxes 2019 report jointly released by the World Bank Group and PwC Global.



Paying Taxes 2019 measured the changes in the tax environment for a medium-sized domestic company in most of the economies globally over the past 14 years.



The report is the 13th edition of the annual series, covering 14 years' data, which relates to the global tax environment for the 2017 calendar year.



As one of the data providers in China for the Paying Taxes series of reports in the past 13 years, PwC China has witnessed the unremitting efforts of the Chinese tax authorities to improve the tax environment over the years.



"China's tax compliance time has fallen from 832 hours in 2004 to 142 hours in 2017, reflecting the power of digitalization to disrupt the traditional tax administration mode," Peter Ng, PwC China Mainland and Hong Kong Tax Leader told Xinhua.



The report said that China has been improving its tax regime and implementing tax reduction measures in recent years.



The Paying Taxes 2019 rereport also cited VAT reform in 2013, a series of tax incentives put forward in 2018 to support R&D activities, new and high-technology enterprises and small and thin-profit enterprises, the simplification of VAT rate brackets, and the refund of excess VAT credit for selected industrial sectors.



"All these measures demonstrate the continuous efforts of China's fiscal and tax authorities to reduce the tax burden, with the goal to revitalize business and improve the quality of economic growth," said the report.





