Are only housekeepers to blame for lack of hygiene at five-star hotels?

Over a dozen five-star hotels in China are facing opprobrium for gross cleaning practices. The expose by a citizen blogger shows the hotel housekeeper cleaning the toilet and coffee cups with the same towel and pick up a paper cup from the trash bin for reuse.



It is surprising that even luxury hotels cannot maintain basic hygiene. The hotel would rather spend a billion yuan ($144 million) on refurbishing deluxe rooms than on trying to improve employee performance by investing in a training program. Furthermore, if top hotels have such disdainful cleaning practices, what does one expect from other hotels.



I am sick of the explanation from hotel managers about the shortage of staff or lack of supervision. I strongly believe hotel managers did not provide proper training to the housekeepers. Most of the cleaning staff in cities are migrant workers with limited education. They may not have good knowledge about hotel service, neither an adequate level of hygiene. For them, it is clean as long as it "looks" clean.



I have hired a part-time cleaning woman who comes to my apartment once a week. She is a lovely woman almost my mother's age and hails from Sichuan Province. I used to leave my apartment to her when she was doing the job, but once I caught her using the same rag to clean the bathroom and kitchen. She did not think it was inappropriate. Ironically, she had been working in the office building of the most famous Chinese state media outlet for years as a cleaner before she worked in my apartment. She said no one told her not to use the same cloth.



The disgust that lousy cleaning generates is likely dwarfed by the vulnerable social position of the cleaners. Before you place most of the blame on them, you may want to ask those questions: Do they get respect or any appreciation from the hotel? Are they treated well and get fair wages?



During my student days a few years ago, I worked as a waitress in an Italian restaurant. Before I started the job, the owner treated me and other waitresses to a free Italian meal in the restaurant. The dining experience helped me understand the need of our customers. Indeed, it is not feasible to provide all hotel housekeepers a night's complementary stay in a hotel, but their supervisor can make them realize the importance of hygiene in their work and their contribution to the hotel should be recognized. More importantly, they deserve appreciation from the hotel.



Treat your waiter well. Otherwise, they will spit into your dish. I guarantee it is true with my experience as an employee in a few restaurants. I am not trying to say that the housekeeper did a bad job because of hatred. However, would they reuse the paper cup from the garbage bins at home?



As long as they get paid, they do not care. Why should they, if the customers never say "Ni Hao" (Hello) back in the hall, nor "Xie Xie" (Thank you) when they bring the required items to your room. They may not even exist for many customers since they only work the room when guests are away.



Many Chinese somehow look down upon service industry jobs. Many take a servant as a punching bag to vent their frustration or rage. You seldom see Western customers shouting at waiters in a restaurant, or yelling at a flight attendant on the airplane in Western countries, but in China, you do. Therefore, working in the service industry means cleaners have to tolerate many unreasonable guests. Although China carries on the tradition of "respect the old and cherish the young," it is rare to see Chinese customers show respect to older housekeepers in hotels.



Most of the cleaners in hotels make around between 2,000 yuan and 3,000 yuan every month. Each day, they clean dozens or more rooms. In many hotels, their bonus is linked to the number of room they clean per day. No wonder quality of work suffers.



Strengthening supervision or dismissing a few cleaners is not going to solve the issue for good. The cleaners deserve fair payment under a healthy payroll system and they deserve appreciation and respect from both the hotel and guests. Instead of spending money on fancy projects, hotel managers should make more efforts to improve staff skills.



This is not news, and it should not be news again.



The author is a Beijing-based journalist. She lived in Sydney from 2014 to 2016. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn