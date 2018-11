-36.6 C . At about 5 o'clock in the morning on November 21 the temperature hit the lowest in Luoguhe Village, Mohe City, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Source:Globaltimes.cn-Chinanews.com Published: 2018/11/21 18:15:16

Photo: Chinanews.com

Frozen foods are sold on the streets of Mohe City. (Photo: Chinanews.com)



Candied hawthorn is sold on the streets of Mohe City. Photo: Chinanews.com