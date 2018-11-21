Safe haven dollar firms on global slowdown fears, trade tensions

The US dollar traded firm against major peers on Wednesday, extending overnight gains as investors shunned riskier assets in favor of safe haven currencies on escalating worries about slowing global growth and the Sino-US trade war.



With sentiment souring and a global equities rout on Tuesday, risk-averse traders sought shelter in the liquid dollar, which climbed from the two-week low it hit earlier on Tuesday.



"What's driving currency markets right now are fears of a slowdown in economic growth, with safe haven currencies like the [US] dollar and yen likely to benefit," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.



The greenback has been under pressure for most of this week as cautious comments by Federal Reserve officials and surprisingly weak US economic data suggested the central bank could slow the pace of monetary policy tightening.



The dollar index, measuring performance against six major peers, was steady at 96.82 on Wednesday. The index gained 0.65 percent in the previous trading session.



"For now, the dollar has retained its safe haven attributes outperforming across the board in the overnight session," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, in a note.



With the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in December, analysts think the greenback could trade with a positive bias in the short term, despite lowering their longer-term rate hike expectations.



The yen traded at 112.91, with the greenback gaining 0.14 percent. The yen hit its highest level this month on Tuesday at 112.29 per US dollar before losing steam as dollar bulls took charge.



Despite its safe haven status, the yen's strength has been muted. Analysts suspect this is because Japanese investors have kept their money in US and foreign markets, rather than bring it home.

