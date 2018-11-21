Defying Wall Street selloff, China stocks edge higher as property, healthcare shares rebound

China stocks ended on Wednesday higher after erasing early losses, as a rebound in property and healthcare stocks offset falls in energy plays following a continued selloff on Wall Street and a plunge in oil prices.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.25 percent, to 3,226.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 percent to 2,651.51 points.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.25 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.21 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.18 percent, the real estate index up 1.45 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 1.57 percent. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.37 percent and the ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.57 percent.
The rise in property shares comes amid a growing debate over possible stimulus measures to boost growth. A senior central bank researcher said Tuesday that China should rely more on fiscal policy to support the economy as downward pressure sharply increases.
"In the near term, A-shares will tend to be volatile and range-bound," analysts at Xinhu Futures said in a note.
The analysts also highlighted issues including ongoing uncertainty over trade, the forthcoming G20
meeting in Argentina, falling oil prices and the plunge in US tech shares, which could weight on A-shares' performance.