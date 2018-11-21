Tesla takes Model 3 orders in China; deliveries may begin in March

Tesla Inc has started taking orders for its Model 3 sedan in China for a deposit of 8,000 yuan ($1,153.60), according to the electric carmaker's China website.



Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said, "Probably some deliveries in March, but April is more certain", after a Twitter user asked when the deliveries in China would begin.



Tesla declined to comment.



The company has been banking on its Model 3 sedan, the performance of which is seen crucial to the carmaker's future.



China is the largest market for electric vehicles (EVs) and most forecasters predict that the company's sales in the country will speed up rapidly as government regulation drives toward a goal of 100-percent EVs by 2030.



Tesla signed a deal with Shanghai authorities in July to build its first factory outside the US, which would cost about $2 billion to construct and would double the size of its global manufacturing.



The Shanghai Gigafactory aims to manufacture Model 3 and Model Y cars, with annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles, according to a filing.



Tesla is also developing plans to start producing about 3,000 Model per week in Shanghai in the initial phase of its Gigafactory 3 to reduce the impact of tariffs.





