Asset quality stable

Chinese commercial banks' asset quality will maintain its overall stability, with the bad loan ratio predicted to stay below 1.9 percent, according to a report released by the financial research center of the Bank of Communications.



As economic restructuring accelerates alongside the improving financing environment for private and small businesses, commercial banks will see less downward pressure on asset quality, the report said. In addition, higher profitability will enable lenders to do more to deal with bad loans and reduce financial risks.



The bad loan ratio of Chinese commercial banks stood at 1.87 percent by the end of the third quarter, 0.01 percentage points higher than at the end of Q2.



Despite the slight increase in the ratio, the amount of new bad loans dropped markedly, according to the report.





