Dad celebrates son failing exam with fireworks display

A proud dad in East China celebrated his son getting 7 percent on an exam with a huge fireworks display as a way to encourage him to do better in school.

The viral video on Chinese social media shows the father surnamed Zhou lighting off what was a car trunk full of fireworks on a street in Suqian, Jiangsu Province.

The 11-year-old boy wore a big smile as Zhou sets off what he said was 1,000 yuan ($144) worth of fireworks.

Zhou said he was aiming to encourage his son, who had previously been getting zeroes on exams.

"He never took the exams seriously," Zhou said.

The idea seems to be working. "Now he is more careful. He recently got a 57 on an exam."

Knews



